SALT LAKE CITY — A 48-year-old Disney Channel actor for a family show that films in Utah was arrested Friday after allegedly arranging online to have sex with someone he believed was 13 years old.

Stoney Westmoreland was arrested for investigation of enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony, and four counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony, court documents state.

According to an affidavit filed in 3rd District Court, the actor began communicating online with a user he believed was underage "on an internet app used for dating and meeting people for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity."

Westmoreland asked that person to engage in acts with him and to send nude photos, police said. Westmoreland also sent pornographic photos, according to the affidavit.

The Salt Lake City Police Department and FBI Child Exploitation Task Force arrested Westmoreland when he took a ride-sharing service to pick up the person he believed was a teen, the affidavit states.

Westmoreland plays the title character's grandfather on the sitcom "Andi Mack." He has also appeared in a number of popular TV shows including "Scandal," "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul," and NCIS, according to his IMDB biography.

"Andi Mack" films at Wasatch Junior High in Salt Lake City.