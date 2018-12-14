SALT LAKE CITY — It doesn't reveal much, but on Friday, the world got a taste of what the new "Downton Abbey" film will look like thanks to the release of a new teaser.

Fans of the hit PBS Masterpiece show will recognize the familiar strains of the opening credits theme song as it played over scenes of servants opening heavy drapes, the downstairs bells ringing and, of course, sweeping scenes of the massive manor house, home of the Crawley family and their downstairs servants for the six seasons the show aired on PBS.

The teaser had a few mysterious hints of what the film — set for a Sept. 20, 2019 release date — might bring. In addition to the glimpse of servants and the mansion, it also showed what appears to be a military parade, appropriate considering the movie will likely take place during the Second World War. And while the teaser revealed none of the show's familiar faces, it did conclude by giving the names of all of its most beloved — and hated — characters: Lord and Lady Grantham, Lady Mary Talbot, Mr. Carson, Thomas Barrow and, thank goodness, the Dowager Lady Grantham, played by Dame Maggie Smith, among the rest.

While almost no plot details have thus far been leaked, executive producer Gareth Neame recently told Entertainment Weekly that fans can expect more of what they love about "Downton Abbey" in this big screen version.

“We had to do everything that all the fans wanted, but we had to do something that was fresh and original,” Neame said. “We wanted a kind of storyline and sense of scale and production value that exceeded even the very high production values the TV show was remembered for. On the big screen, it just had to look a little bit more lavish and a little bit bigger and better.”