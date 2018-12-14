SALT LAKE CITY — With former Utah State University linebacker Torrey Green's rape trial set to begin in early January, two new high-profile players have joined his defense team.

Pat McKenna, the lead private investigator in both O.J. Simpson's and Casey Anthony's defense cases, and F. Lee Bailey, a now-disbarred attorney who was on O.J. Simpson's defense team, became Green's lead investigators and consultants a couple of months ago, Green's publicist, Zack Teperman, said Friday.

"The two are currently with Torrey," Teperman told the Deseret News, "preparing with him and his legal team for the upcoming trial in a few weeks."

Green is represented by Salt Lake-based attorneys Kyler Ovard and Skye Lazaro.

Green will face a three-week jury trial on 11 charges in six cases: five counts of rape, three counts of forcible sexual abuse, two counts of object rape and one count of aggravated kidnapping. The charges stem from allegations by six women.

Deputy Cache County attorney Spencer Walsh confirmed Friday that although multiple cases have been consolidated into one trial, the number of charges Green faces is still the same.

The trial will be held from Jan. 4-25 at the 1st District Court in Brigham City. Green's attorneys requested a change of venue from the courthouse in Logan, where all previous hearings and conferences were held, along with a request to consolidate the seven accusations into two cases. Both requests were granted by Judge Brian Cannell earlier this year.

A second trial for an additional count of rape that Green allegedly committed at a party has not yet been scheduled.

Teperman has worked with Green since 2016 when he signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons. The NFL team later waived Green when the investigation became public.

Green was arrested later that year and has been held without bail at the Cache County Jail for more than two years.

McKenna and Bailey are both working the case pro-bono because "they believe in helping Torrey out," Teperman said Friday.

"There have been a bunch of contradicting statements and reports, so his new team is gathering all details to help him make the best defense case possible as the trial comes," he said.