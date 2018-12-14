OGDEN — Weber State University will host a grand opening ceremony for the renovated Lindquist Hall — formerly known as the Social Science building — on Monday, Jan. 7, the institution’s 130th Founders Day.

An open house with self-guided tours of the building will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with the formal ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2:30 p.m. WSU alumnus Paul Draper, an anthropology graduate and illusionist, is scheduled to perform at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The massive renovation began in April 2017. The old structure was stripped to its reinforced concrete frame and foundation. A structural analysis determined that keeping “the bones” of the building would save about $50 to $60 per square foot, or $5 million to $6 million overall, while also reducing the environmental impact of manufacturing and installing new steel and concrete.

The building has been named in honor of the Lindquist family. John E. Lindquist, president of Lindquist Mortuaries and Great Western Insurance, donated $5 million to the project.

Additional funding came from the Legislature, which approved $14 million for construction in 2017. An additional $16 million was allocated in 2018 to complete the project.

Lindquist Hall will be home to the College of Social & Behavioral Sciences and will house the offices of seven departments: criminal justice, geography, history, political science and philosophy, psychology, social work and gerontology, and sociology and anthropology. Additionally, the Olene S. Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service and the Richard Richards Institute for Ethics will be located in the new building.

The 119,322-square-foot building was designed by GSBS Architects and built by Big-D Construction. The building will have 34 classrooms, 72 offices, five labs, a 150-seat lecture hall, a computer lab and testing center. Additionally, the new building has study spaces on each floor.