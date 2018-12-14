SALT LAKE CITY — Another Olympics could be coming to Utah now that the U.S. Olympic Committee has selected the city to bid on behalf of the United States for a future Winter Games.

Salt Lake City, the host of the 2002 Winter Games, beat out Denver. Reno-Tahoe dropped out of the running recently in the competition to be chosen to bid for what is expected to be the 2030 Winter Games.

The decision was made by the USOC at a closed-door meeting in San Francisco.

It will be up to the International Olympic Committee to choose the host city.

The price tag for another Winter Games in Utah is now at $1.4 billion, money that would come from selling sponsorships, tickets and broadcast rights rather than state or local taxpayers, backers say.

The only tax dollars needed would be from the federal government for security, according to the bid submitted to the USOC. It also calls for using the same venues as the 2002 Winter Games.

Denver's bid included the option of using competition facilities outside of Colorado as a cost-saving measure, such as the bobsled, luge and skeleton track near Park City and the speedskating oval in Kearns.

The bid process was accelerated by the USOC this fall, requiring cities to submit a detailed workbook about what a Games would look like by early November. USOC officials also visited both bid cities and conducted polling to gauge public support.

The results of the USOC polling have not been released, but 89 percent of Utahns said a year ago they wanted to host another Winter Games in a poll conducted for the state's Olympic Exploratory Committee.

The exploratory committee that included Gov. Gary Herbert, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and legislative leaders unanimously backed another bidat the beginning of the year.

Salt Lake City has been ready to bid again since 2012, but the USOC's focus was on landing a Summer Games. That finally happened in 2017, when Los Angeles was selected to host the 2028 Summer Games in an unusual dual bid award.

Because Los Angeles has domestic Olympic sponsorships locked up through 2028, the USOC has made it clear there's no interest in putting up an American city for the 2026 Winter Games, set to be named next year by the IOC.

Two weeks ago, IOC President Thomas Bach has ruled out choosing hosts for both the 2026 and 2030 Winter Games at the same time, saying all the cities interested in 2030 should be given a fair chance.

That means a decision on the 2030 Winter Games won't come until 2023. Other cities currently in the mix include Sapporo, Japan, and Almaty, Kazakhstan, which narrowly lost the race for the 2022 Games to Beijing.