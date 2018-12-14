According to multiple reports, Utah State football head coach Gary Andersen has hired former Western Kentucky head coach Mike Sanford Jr. as offensive coordinator.

It was first reported by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Sanford is the son of Mike Sanford Sr., who was the offensive coordinator at Utah from 2003-2004 and at Utah State in 2012 as assistant head coach to Andersen.

Mike Sanford Jr. played quarterback at Boise State from 2000 to 2004 before starting his coaching career. He's had stops at UNLV, Stanford, Yale, Boise State and Notre Dame — the last two as offensive coordinator — before replacing Jeff Brohm as head coach at Western Kentucky.

Sanford led the Hilltoppers to a bowl game in his first season, finishing third in Conference USA's East Division. He was fired on Nov. 25 after his team went 3-9. Western Kentucky was 9-16 under Sanford.

Andersen, who was hired on Sunday, hired Justin Ena as defensive coordinator on Thursday.