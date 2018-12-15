The Green Bay Packer Corporation made a good call to fire their head coach, Mike McCarthy, after their seventh loss of the season to the 2-9 Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 2.

The Green Bay Packers are a well-renowned team in the NFL. They have arguably one of the best, if not the best, quarterback in NFL history, Aaron Rodgers. And Rodgers is backed up with a tightknit offensive line and talented receivers. When Rodgers is off the field, the sixth-ranked defense is on. The last time Aaron Rodgers and the Packers made an appearance in the Super Bowl was Super Bowl XLV in 2010.

Head coach Mike McCarthy had horrible play call decisions, generating 4.73 three-and-outs (punts) per game, 12th most in the NFL. With one of the best quarterbacks in the league, they should be having one of the least amounts of punts.

The next step the Packers need to make is to fire general manager Brian Gutekunst. Before the season, star receiver Jordy Nelson was let go. He had the most targets and catches on the Packer squad in the 2017-18 season, which means Rodgers liked him a lot. Cornerback Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and running back Ty Montgomery were released by the deadline Oct. 30.

In my mind, I can see the future for the Packers was going down the drain. For the team’s sake, the Packers Corporation made a good call of firing head coach McCarthy; next they need to fire Gutekunst.

Max Gross

Salt Lake City