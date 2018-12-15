Where do I even start on how oblivious some Utah drivers are when it comes to following simple traffic laws? Most drivers around the Salt Lake City area seem oblivious to the fact that it is not a recommendation to use turn signals when you are doing a lane change, parking or even passing another vehicle in traffic.

I can’t think why people don’t use signals, especially since the lever is two inches away from the steering wheel. Maybe the reason they don’t is just a habitual problem that most people who have been driving for quite a long time fall into. It could also quite possibly be that there are drivers out there that haven’t been fully educated on the state laws of driving and believe it is not necessary. It is quite nerve-wracking when driving through downtown Salt Lake City and not knowing if someone is about to pull out of a parallel parking spot, or if someone is turning in front of you.

Utah Code states that a person may not turn a vehicle or do a lane change until an appropriate signal has been made. No, Utah does not have the worst drivers in the country, we’re pretty good overall with just 259 fatal crashes in 2016 — one of the lowest in the whole country. But even though our poor driving doesn’t relate to many crashes, that doesn’t mean that we should just believe that improper driving is OK.

Connor McTeague

Salt Lake City