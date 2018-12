MAGNA — Great Salt Lake State Park will ring in the new year with a First Day Hike.

The 2-mile round-trip hike along Sunset Beach will begin at 1 p.m. sharp. Participants should meet at the marina office parking lot at 12:45 p.m.

While the event is free, there is a $3 per vehicle entry fee to the park, which is located at 13312 W. 1075 South