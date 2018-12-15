SALT LAKE CITY — Jennifer Lopez recently opened up to People magazine about her new family life with Alex Rodriguez.

What happened: Lopez told People she thought it was important for her and Rodriguez’s children to feel comfortable being a family. Lopez has a pair of 10-year-old twins from when she was married to Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Rodriguez, who is divorced, has two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Lopez said the two families clicked.

“Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends,” she said. “I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. (It was) ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice.’”

Rodriguez said he’s pleased, too.

“Our kids have become best friends, and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative,” he says.

“We couldn’t have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

Working with family: Lopez said on “The Tonight Show” that she directed her daughter in the music video for her song “Limitless,” which appears on the soundtrack for her comedy “Second Act.”