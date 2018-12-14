SALT LAKE CITY — Well, that was quick. Epic Games announced Friday that the Infinity Blade will no longer be available in “Fortnite.”

What's going on: Epic Games revealed in a tweet that the controversial mythic weapon will be removed from the uber-popular “Fortnite” after receiving widespread criticism about how the weapon impacts the game.

“We messed up and rolled out the Infinity Blade overpowered / without good counters, especially in the end game,” the company said in its tweet. “The Infinity Blade has been Vaulted and we are re-evaluating our approach to Mythic items. Thanks for calling us out on this!”

Epic released the weapon earlier this week, hyping it up with a teaser video alongside the rollout of the seventh season of “Fortnite.”

Powerful weapon: The weapon was extremely powerful. As I reported, the sword revived the wielder’s health to full strength and allowed the carrier to destroy opponents' building structures. The weapon often led to quick kills in the game, too.

Critics: Critics said the weapon became too strong at the end of games.

“But overall, players, including pros who used the sword to handily win games, were furious that such a powerful item had been dropped into a highly competitive game — one with grand e-sports ambitions, no less — with little to no foresight as to how it might drastically alter the game and its e-sports landscape. Now, that backlash appears to have prompted a more definitive action,” The Verge reports.

Why it matters: Epic Games’ decision to drop the weapon has a purpose, according to The Verge.