MILLCREEK — Police have identified the body of a man found naked just off a popular hiking trail earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Devin O’Donnell, 72, of Holladay, was discovered about 7:30 a.m. by a man walking his dog near Big Cottonwood Regional Park, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray. The man's dog went a short distance off the trail into some trees near 1590 E. 4250 South. That's where the man's body was found, she said.

As of Friday, a cause of death had not been determined. There were no obvious signs of trauma, according to police.

Police initially had trouble identifying O'Donnell because he wasn't carrying any identification. After exhausting other leads, investigators decided to take a picture of the deceased man's face and release it to the public in hopes of identifying him.

How O'Donnell got to where he was found and why he wasn't wearing clothing were questions that remained unanswered Friday. Court records show O'Donnell may have lived close to where he was found, in the area of 1400 East and 4500 South.