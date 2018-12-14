SALT LAKE CITY — A radio station in Louisville says it will air “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” over and over and over and over and over again on Sunday, The Louisville Courier-Journal reports.

What’s going on: WAKY-FM will play the holiday classic on repeat beginning Sunday.

The radio station’s disc jockey Chris Randolph said it will air different versions of the song for several hours.

"Everyone just seems so sensitive to the lyrics of the song, and we just thought everybody should calm down," Randolph told the Courier-Journal. "These stations pulling the song, it's absolutely ludicrous."

Context: Randolph is referencing the ongoing controversy with “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” a song written in 1944 by Frank Loesser. Radio stations across the U.S. and Canada banned the song after critics said they reference inappropriate behavior and sexual assault.

Why it matters: Randolph said he hopes playing the song on a loop will spread Christmas cheer.

"We don't take life too seriously, and we attract that type of listener," Randolph said, according to the Courier-Journal. "It's all just out of fun."

Support: Others have admitted their support for the song, too.

