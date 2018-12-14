Anthony Camerano, AP
Broadway composer Frank Loesser and his wife and musical partner Lynn are shown April 26, 1956 in New York. Their song "Baby, It's Cold Outside" was originally a song they performed for friends at their housewarming party.
SALT LAKE CITY — A radio station in Louisville says it will air “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” over and over and over and over and over again on Sunday, The Louisville Courier-Journal reports.

What’s going on: WAKY-FM will play the holiday classic on repeat beginning Sunday.

  • The radio station’s disc jockey Chris Randolph said it will air different versions of the song for several hours.
  • "Everyone just seems so sensitive to the lyrics of the song, and we just thought everybody should calm down," Randolph told the Courier-Journal. "These stations pulling the song, it's absolutely ludicrous."

Context: Randolph is referencing the ongoing controversy with “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” a song written in 1944 by Frank Loesser. Radio stations across the U.S. and Canada banned the song after critics said they reference inappropriate behavior and sexual assault.

Why it matters: Randolph said he hopes playing the song on a loop will spread Christmas cheer.

  • "We don't take life too seriously, and we attract that type of listener," Randolph said, according to the Courier-Journal. "It's all just out of fun."

Support: Others have admitted their support for the song, too.

Sales: Despite the controversy, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” climbed the Billboard charts this month in both sales and streaming numbers, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

