SALT LAKE CITY — A radio station in Louisville says it will air “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” over and over and over and over and over again on Sunday, The Louisville Courier-Journal reports.
What’s going on: WAKY-FM will play the holiday classic on repeat beginning Sunday.
- The radio station’s disc jockey Chris Randolph said it will air different versions of the song for several hours.
- "Everyone just seems so sensitive to the lyrics of the song, and we just thought everybody should calm down," Randolph told the Courier-Journal. "These stations pulling the song, it's absolutely ludicrous."
Context: Randolph is referencing the ongoing controversy with “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” a song written in 1944 by Frank Loesser. Radio stations across the U.S. and Canada banned the song after critics said they reference inappropriate behavior and sexual assault.
Why it matters: Randolph said he hopes playing the song on a loop will spread Christmas cheer.
- "We don't take life too seriously, and we attract that type of listener," Randolph said, according to the Courier-Journal. "It's all just out of fun."
Support: Others have admitted their support for the song, too.
- Listeners of KOIT in San Francisco voted in a poll by the radio station to end the ban on the song, which I wrote about this week.
- Susan Loesser, the daughter of Frank Loesser, said she supports the song.
- Deana Martin, daughter of Dean Martin, who covered the song, said she didn’t see anything wrong with the lyrics.
- Similarly, former “Star Trek” star William Shatner shared his support for the song on Twitter.
Sales: Despite the controversy, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” climbed the Billboard charts this month in both sales and streaming numbers, as I wrote for the Deseret News.