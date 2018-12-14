PROVO — Starting New Year’s Day, all on-road diesel vehicles registered in Utah County with a gross vehicle weight of 14,000 or less are required to complete emissions testing.

The emissions testing requirement is part of HB101 passed by Legislature last year.

“It has been 14 years since Utah County had a diesel emissions requirement,” Ralph Clegg, executive director of the Utah County Health Department, said in a statement. “Having these standards back in place is one important piece in protecting our air quality, which we know is a big concern for our communities.”

All current vehicle emissions stations will be able to perform diesel emissions checks.

Questions should be directed to the Utah County Vehicle Emissions at 801-851-7600.