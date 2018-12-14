Utah State women's basketball (4-5) returns to the Smith Spectrum on Saturday as the Aggies take on Utah Valley (4-5) at 2 p.m.

The game is part of an Aggie basketball doubleheader as the men's team (8-2) takes on Alabama State (2-5) at 7 p.m.

Saturday's game will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network. Radio coverage will be provided by 92.3 KBLU, with Jaden Johnson on the call. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through Sidearm, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to each game.

The Aggies lead the overall series, 8-5, and have won the last four games in Logan. This season, Utah Valley has an overall record of 4-5 and has lost its last four games. UVU averages 66.7 points per game while shooting 43.4 percent (219-of-505) from the floor, 31.1 percent (37-of-119) from behind the arc and 80.6 percent (125-of-155) at the free-throw line. The Wolverines have a pair of players averaging double figures in junior forward/center Jordan Holland, who averages 11.0 points per game, and freshman forward Eve Braslis, who averages 10.9 points per game. Braslis and Holland also lead Utah Valley on the glass, averaging 5.9 and 5.7 rebounds per game, respectively. Freshman guard Maria Carvalho leads UVU in assists, averaging 5.3 per game.

Defensively, the Wolverines are allowing 69.9 points per game with opponents shooting 41.8 percent (236-of-564) from the field, 30.0 percent (71-of-237) from the 3-point line and 73.5 percent (86-of-117) at the charity stripe. Junior guard Alexis Cortez leads the Wolverines with an average of 1.9 steals per game, while freshman center Josie Williams leads the team in blocks, averaging 0.9 per game.

UVU head coach Cathy Nixon is in her 25th year at the helm of the program, collecting an overall record of 370-334.

Utah State is coming off a pair of road wins in Texas as the Aggies defeated UTSA, 62-56, and North Texas, 57-41, last week. Overall, USU is shooting 42.3 percent (234-of-553) from the field, 30.9 percent (47-of-152) from the 3-point line and 68.4 percent (69-of-95) at the free-throw line. Junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy leads the Aggies in scoring, averaging 14.4 points per game. Dufficy also leads Utah State on the boards, averaging 8.9 rebounds per game. Junior guard Eliza West leads the team in assists, averaging 5.1 per game.

Defensively, USU opponents are shooting 37.5 percent (188-of-502) from the floor, 28.7 percent (47-of-164) from behind the arc and 69.1 percent (114-of-165) at the free-throw line. Junior guard Olivia West leads the Aggies in steals, averaging 1.7 per game, followed closely by Dufficy with an average of 1.6. Senior center Deja Mason leads the team in blocks, averaging 1.2 per game.