SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will only offer ski service on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

On those days, ski service and the PC-SLC Connect will follow the Sunday schedule.

On Christmas Eve, UTA will offer regular weekday service on all modes. On New Year’s Eve, there will be regular service with extended TRAX, S-Line and FrontRunner service for partygoers.

To see UTA’s schedule for the holidays, log on to rideuta.com.