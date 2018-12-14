OGDEN — The Utah Transit Authority is exploring bus rapid transit service in Weber County and is asking the public to weigh in on the environmental impacts associated with its construction and operation.

The service would run from the FrontRunner station at the Ogden Intermodal Transit Center to Weber State University and McKay-Dee Hospital, replacing route 603 with 5.3 miles of bus rapid transit service at 10- to 15-minute frequencies and include 13 enhanced bus stations. The buses would operate in dedicated bus-only lanes for 2.2 miles on Harrison Boulevard and through the WSU campus.

The proposal will be the topic of an open house at Ogden High School, 2828 Harrison Blvd., on Wednesday Jan. 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

During the meeting, the public will be able to review an environmental assessment created by the Federal Transit Administration and UTA, as well as other information about the project. UTA representatives will be on hand to answer questions.

Those who cannot attend the open house can read the assessment and submit comments through midnight on Sunday, Jan. 20. The assessment can be found online at rideuta.com, UTA’s headquarters in Salt Lake City, the Ogden Intermodal Transit Center, Ogden offices, the Weber County Main Library and WSU’s Stewart Library.

Comments can be submitted by email to [email protected], online at rideuta.com or by mail at Ogden/Weber State University Transit Project, Attn: Hal Johnson, Utah Transit Authority, 669 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.