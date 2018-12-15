Albert Einstein once said, “I believe in intuitions and inspirations … I sometimes feel that I am right. I do not know that I am.”

If such an impressive intellectual believed in the power of intuition, then average Joes must have little reason to go against their gut. But despite Einstein’s testimony, trusting your intuition is hardly an intelligent choice. It’s too late for Einstein, but we should start second-guessing our gut instincts.

Human intuition is a weak, malleable, and unreliable guide. Psychological studies are rife with examples of the fallibility of our feelings. Human perception can be influenced and manipulated by a slew of factors that we literally never think about.

We trust someone’s authority and obey their commands simply because they’re wearing a lab coat. We believe a team commits more penalties when they’re dressed in a dark uniform. We second guess an obvious answer when others insist on the wrong response. While intuition might feel like the expression of our innate wisdom, that wisdom is often filtered through a lot of unhelpful information.

Such an unreliable decision-making metric can lead to serious consequences. An illustrative example of the perils of going with your gut has to do with what we put into said guts. Intuitively, it seems to make sense that natural substances make the best choices for human consumption. But when we actually analyze this concept, it’s easy to generate a list of naturally occurring poisons and life-giving synthetic materials. Most people seem to agree that it’s better to fill their bodies with man-made, disease-deterrent vaccines than the natural, leafy tobacco plant responsible for 5 million deaths every year. For many people, this is an easy conclusion, although not an intuitive one.

The larger problem with the instinctual mindset is the large-scale impact of our collective intuitive preferences. When consumers in wealthy countries like the U.S. intuitively believe the “natural” choice is better, we inadvertently promote practices that are actually much worse for many people.

By this line of thinking, “organic” options intuitively seem like the healthier, earth-friendlier choice. But organic farming actually contributes to greater food shortages for malnourished populations, larger land use and more greenhouse gas emissions than conventional methods.

In the same way, genetically modified foods instinctively sound like a garish misuse of human intellect and technology. But genetic modification can be used to engineer crops that combat deadly diseases, increase crop yields for impoverished farmers, and contribute to reducing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. When you actually consider the impacts of your intuition, you might discover that you’re doing more harm than good.

Of course, intuition is not necessarily wrong. Albert Einstein probably had good reason to trust his gut. And there are plenty of situations where personal experience and individual principles can lead your instincts to form a wise judgment. But the crux of the problem with intuitive decisions is that they don’t allow the space to carefully consider these useful informants. So unless your intuition tells you to use careful, informed reasoning, don’t follow it.