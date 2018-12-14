CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK — Park officials announced Friday the park’s entrance fee will increase on New Year’s Day.

The park will now charge $20 per vehicle instead of $15, $10 per person instead of $7, and $15 per motorcycle instead of $10. The Capitol Reef annual pass will increase from $30 to $35.

The move comes after the National Park Service announced fee increases in April to raise additional revenue for the $11.6 billion in deferred maintenance across the park system.

All of the revenue from the fee increase will remain at Capitol Reef National Park.