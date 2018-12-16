Salt Lake City is in a race with Denver for hosting the 2030 or 2034 Olympics, and I believe we should do it.

We’ve got the experience. We've got the working facilities that were made for an Olympics. We even have a promise from Olympic organizers that the budget will be relatively small compared to other Olympic events (around $1.4 billion), and none of it will be paid by local and state taxpayer dollars. Another Olympics can even improve the city with better transportation, more housing and more sports arenas, just like how it did in 2002.

I have my own reasons for wanting our capital to host another Olympics. My dad volunteered for the 2002 Winter Games. Since I am currently in high school, by the time 2030 or 2034 rolls around, I would be old enough to volunteer.

Milo Hohmann

Salt Lake City