The alarming absence of moral leadership working its way around the world is a tremendous hurdle to unilaterally solving pressing global issues. The future of finding solutions, then, must be defined by gathering and unifying voices from economic and political stations and joining them with valuable input from faith groups across the world, working to better mankind.

Efforts are underway to make that a reality, but are leaders listening?

Before world leaders met at the annual G20 Economic Summit during the first of this month, faith leaders came together in September for the G20 Interfaith Forum. Their aim was to add their voice and action to the global conversations ranging from environmental concerns to economic inequality. They strategically met ahead of the economic summit so as to be influencers for the heads of state to follow.

Yet, as the G20 Economic Summit concluded, faith participants could not find one mention of religious input in the post-summit declaration. Perhaps some world leaders internally welcome recommendations from faith leaders, but it’s clear the formal body of world powers has not yet embraced the more inclusive approach, or perhaps they don’t know how to.

The strength of involving faith organizations in global matters is obvious, especially considering the magnitude of that work facing world leaders. An estimated 815 million people are chronically undernourished, more than twice the population of the U.S. One-tenth of the world still lives on less than $1.90 a day. Climate changes threaten the lives of rural farmers and put an even greater strain on migration efforts as displaced people seek new homes.

The value of including faith groups is that they are built on a heritage of helping people in all situations. They feed the poor and hungry, clothe the naked and see individual worth in the lowliest of circumstances. Their goal is one of elevation, helping people help themselves and giving them tools to succeed economically. On climate issues, they approach the subject from a moral perspective rather than a political one. The planet is a gift that requires careful stewardship, not exploitative policies.

On almost any global problem, faith groups have experience assessing the situation and implementing actions to help those they view as neighbors. They put action to words and can leverage volunteer labor. Those are the kind of tangible skills world leaders could embrace by collaborating with religious voices. “Achieving longer term G20 objectives,” interfaith leaders wrote at the conclusion of their forum, “depends on heavy lifting coming from religious communities around the world.”

The dollars and cents of economic solutions are a vital consideration, but so is the human element. Combining the two approaches in a spirit of collaboration is what will yield the most effective solutions. Perhaps a back-to-back summit with an overlapping agenda is a step toward learning from each other.

Faith groups know what they have to offer. Global leaders should listen up.