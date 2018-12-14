SALT LAKE CITY — Kanye West tweeted his thoughts about mental health and spreading positivity in a Twitter rant largely aimed at celebrity Drake.
What happened: West’s tweets began Thursday afternoon when he called out Drake for asking West’s representatives to clear a sample of one of West’ songs, which Drake used on his first mixtape, “So Far Gone.” The 10-year anniversary of that mixtape happens next year.
- West said he was upset that Drake wouldn’t call him about the clearance. He later revealed that Drake called but West still rejected the clearance.
- Drake responded on his Instagram story with a picture of laughing emojis.
- Later Thursday night, West slammed Drake again for allegedly threatening West and his family, which includes Kim Kardashian.
- West called Drake a “bully” and criticized the way the “Scorpion” star acts around people with mental health issues.
“You pick on people with mental health issues,” he tweeted.
“You are disrespectful to all people with mental health conditions so this is an opportunity for growth,” West tweeted.
West then tweeted his disdain for Drake sneaking diss comments into a recent song called “Sicko Mode,” which Drake performed with Travis Scott, who is West’s brother-in-law.
West said he wants to only spread positive energy.
West said it’s important to put family first as well.
Remember: Kanye West has been teasing a new album called “Yandhi,” which is a somewhat-sequel to his previous album “Yeezus.”Comment on this story
Drake and West have been caught in a feud throughout the year. Drake said West revealed to rapper Pusha-T that Drake had a child out of wedlock, a detail which was used on a diss track against Drake. West has denied those claims, saying he never revealed Drake had a child, according to XXL Magazine.
Bigger picture: West has been making headlines in recent months for his comments on Twitter, including his comments about President Donald Trump. West and Trump met at the White House earlier this year, too.