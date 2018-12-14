SALT LAKE CITY — Kanye West tweeted his thoughts about mental health and spreading positivity in a Twitter rant largely aimed at celebrity Drake.

What happened: West’s tweets began Thursday afternoon when he called out Drake for asking West’s representatives to clear a sample of one of West’ songs, which Drake used on his first mixtape, “So Far Gone.” The 10-year anniversary of that mixtape happens next year.

West said he was upset that Drake wouldn’t call him about the clearance. He later revealed that Drake called but West still rejected the clearance.

Drake responded on his Instagram story with a picture of laughing emojis.

Later Thursday night, West slammed Drake again for allegedly threatening West and his family, which includes Kim Kardashian.

West called Drake a “bully” and criticized the way the “Scorpion” star acts around people with mental health issues.

“You pick on people with mental health issues,” he tweeted.

You [email protected] people with mental health issues — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

“You are disrespectful to all people with mental health conditions so this is an opportunity for growth,” West tweeted.

You are disrespectful to all people with mental health conditions so this is an opportunity for growth — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

West then tweeted his disdain for Drake sneaking diss comments into a recent song called “Sicko Mode,” which Drake performed with Travis Scott, who is West’s brother-in-law.

West said he wants to only spread positive energy.

Only positive energy — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I will never put negative energy into a song — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I will never make a diss record — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

All positive energy — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

It’s what I felt And have been feeling for awhile All positive All love — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

All positive vibes — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

All love — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Meditate in positivity — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

West said it’s important to put family first as well.

Family first — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

It’s not about rap It’s about family We have to be close as a family and never let these people infiltrate just for radio spins — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I’m a man about my family and integrity — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Remember: Kanye West has been teasing a new album called “Yandhi,” which is a somewhat-sequel to his previous album “Yeezus.”

Drake and West have been caught in a feud throughout the year. Drake said West revealed to rapper Pusha-T that Drake had a child out of wedlock, a detail which was used on a diss track against Drake. West has denied those claims, saying he never revealed Drake had a child, according to XXL Magazine.

Bigger picture: West has been making headlines in recent months for his comments on Twitter, including his comments about President Donald Trump. West and Trump met at the White House earlier this year, too.