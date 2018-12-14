SALT LAKE CITY — It’s only fitting Utah State would be playing in the New Mexico Bowl, Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium. Naming rights are tied to an Albuquerque remodeling and construction company.

What better way to describe this game than by referencing dreams and reconstruction? In 2015, North Texas went 1-11. Now the Mean Green is looking to earn the only 10-win season in school history. Utah State, 10-2, hasn’t had a wining season since 2014 and is aiming to tie a school record for wins in a season.

Never mind the Aggies might have to ask the hotel kitchen staff to do the coaching. With Gary Andersen’s staff still being assembled, and Matt Wells’ contingent leaving en masse for Texas Tech, it could be a nutty day. Yet it couldn’t have happened at a better time for USU.

The school has seldom been in stronger position heading toward the off-season. It is expecting All-America return star Savon Scarver, quarterback Jordan Love, running back Darwin Thompson and linebackers Tipa Galeai and David Woodward back next year.

Such positivity was everywhere this week when Andersen was introduced at Maverik Stadium as USU’s next coach. He reversed a decades-long decline in 2009-2012 before embarking on a power conference run that ended up back where he began. This week he told media and fans he never sold his home in Logan, despite coaching at Wisconsin, Oregon State and Utah.

“This,” he said, “has always been where we planned to end it.”

It’s been a while since spirits were this high in Cache Valley. Wells coached USU to a division title in 2013 but finished with a 9-5 record. That team lost to both Utah and BYU. Although in-state games aren’t what they used to be, they have served as a marker for the Aggies’ progress. Utah State has won two in a row and three of the last five against BYU.

As for Utah, well, it’s complicated. The teams haven’t played since 2015 — a Ute win in Salt Lake. Last time they met in Logan, in 2012, the Aggies won. Andersen considers it one of his two favorites games from his previous life. The other was a win over BYU.

“Those two games were extremely special,” Andersen said.

Just how special depends on Aggie athletics director John Hartwell. Utah and USU haven’t played in three years for a reason: the Utes haven’t wanted to. This is understandably an irritation to Aggie fans. Nobody likes uppity neighbors. More accurately, the Utes want to carefully manage the number of difficult non-conference games they play. Since they’re locked into annual games with BYU for the next few years, they’d rather not stage another risky and emotional game against an in-state team — particularly on the road.

Hartwell, as much as anyone, will influence whether Utah and USU ever play again.

“It’s not about a guarantee game down there. Our program is at a level … anybody like that should be a home-and-home game,” Hartwell said. “It should not be a two-for-one or anything like that.”

He drew loud applause from Aggie fans in attendance.

“We will have conversations, continuing dialogue, with the Utes to get them back on a home-and-home,” Hartwell said.

It’s likely that Utah and USU won’t often play even if they do temporarily hammer out something. From a money standpoint, playing the Utes isn’t as important as it once was for the Aggies. Hartwell admits to needing one “money game” a year. That gets covered by facing teams such as Michigan State, Wisconsin and Auburn.

With BYU slated annually, the Aggies might be better off playing easier non-conference opponents than Utah, then winning the Mountain West and possibly earning a New Year’s Six bowl invitation.

Neither Utah nor USU desperately needs to play the other annually. Both have conference hopes to address. This has been a nice year for the Aggies, regardless. They’re playing in a bowl game against an intriguing opponent. Would USU fans care about playing Utah if the Aggies reached the Fiesta Bowl? Would Utah care about playing USU if it got to the Rose Bowl?

They can get where they want without each other’s help.

Ignoring the neighbors isn’t necessarily a bad thing.