SALT LAKE CITY — Could you spend an entire year without your smartphone? If the answer is yes, you might want to look into Vitaminwater’s next challenge.

What’s going on: Vitaminwater will award $100,000 to anyone who can go an entire year without a smartphone, CNBC reports.

You can enter the contest by submitting a Twitter or Instagram post that includes the hashtags #NoPhoneForAYear and #Contest, explaining what you would do for that year if you didn’t have a phone.

Date: The contest entry date is Jan. 8, 2019.

we tried to get Brandon to make this deal, but he is too busy – will you turn off your phone for a year instead? #NoPhoneForAYear #contest https://t.co/RVTF0gytnv pic.twitter.com/wFFTXl0PBX — vitaminwater® (@vitaminwater) December 11, 2018

Next steps: The company will select one contestant on Jan. 22. That person will be awarded a 1996-era cellphone, which will they have to use.

You will be allowed to use laptops and computers. But smartphones and tablets are strictly off-limits, according to BGR.

Don’t worry: You can still use Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Prizes: If you last an entire year, congrats: You get $100,000.