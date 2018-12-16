SALT LAKE CITY — Could you spend an entire year without your smartphone? If the answer is yes, you might want to look into Vitaminwater’s next challenge.
What’s going on: Vitaminwater will award $100,000 to anyone who can go an entire year without a smartphone, CNBC reports.
- You can enter the contest by submitting a Twitter or Instagram post that includes the hashtags #NoPhoneForAYear and #Contest, explaining what you would do for that year if you didn’t have a phone.
Date: The contest entry date is Jan. 8, 2019.
Next steps: The company will select one contestant on Jan. 22. That person will be awarded a 1996-era cellphone, which will they have to use.
- You will be allowed to use laptops and computers. But smartphones and tablets are strictly off-limits, according to BGR.
Don’t worry: You can still use Amazon Echo and Google Home.
Prizes: If you last an entire year, congrats: You get $100,000.
- If you last only six months, $10,000 will come your way.
- “Oh, and Vitaminwater will be verifying your honesty. Before receiving the money, the contestant will need to submit to a lie-detector test,” according to CNBC.