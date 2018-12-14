SALT LAKE CITY — Tony Hawk is back in the gaming industry.

What’s going on: You can once again skateboard like Tony Hawk again in the new mobile game “Tony Hawk’s Skate Jam,” which is available for mobile devices, according to NBC San Diego.

The free-to-download game launched Thursday. You can find it on iOS and Android devices.

Hawk said he released a new game every year between 1999 and 2015. But this is his first time expanding onto mobile.

"The significance is doing it on a mobile platform," Hawk told NBC. "The technology has come so far in the last five years, even less, that we are able to do a console-quality game on a mobile platform. I'm really excited to bring skateboarding and my flavor to something along those lines."

The game will likely be updated every day, he said.

"You can push better levels, updates, equipment, things like that," he said.

History: Hawk's career took a turning point when the "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater" games made their way to video game consoles in the late '90s.

Hawk spoke at the Qualtrics X4 Summit in Utah earlier this year. He told the crowd that he never saw his video games as a cash-in.

“I didn’t see it as a big cash-in. I saw it as a way to reach more people … and show them what skateboarding is,” he said. “I got plenty of hate for it but then that set me up for the third wave of hate, which was social media.”

During the event he spoke exclusively with the Deseret News about his career as a video game star. He said he didn’t see a video game coming out anytime soon.

Hawk said at the time he stopped working with Activision, which helped create the game, and that he can’t relaunch the Tony Hawk game with anyone else,.

How?: As Mashable reported, Hawk said he didn't have the capability to create a game on his own. But Maple Media, the developer behind the new game, approached him in 2017. He worked with the company to improve the game's mechanics to make it more realistic.