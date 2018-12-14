SALT LAKE CITY — “Today” meteorologist Al Roker celebrated his 40th anniversary on Friday.

The “Today” show honored Roker Friday morning’, celebrating his 40-year career at NBC.

Roker, who reportedly has a networth of $30 million, has awakened at 3:45 a.m. 2,200 times, has sat through 24 Rose Parades, 23 Thanksgiving Day Parades and 11 Olympics, according to “Today.”

"From the moment I stepped foot in WKYC in Cleveland to getting a job at WNBC, I thought I'd died and gone to heaven because my parents could actually turn on the TV and see me, to being here with all of you, it's been an amazing ride,'' Roker said.

Roker’s wife and son brought him a cake for his anniversary, too.

Yes, we are absolutely crying after watching @alroker’s wife, @DebRobertsABC, and son bring out a cake for him on his 40th anniversary with NBC! #ALiversary pic.twitter.com/SjKhadew6H — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 14, 2018

We’ve collected 10 quotes from Roker to celebrate his anniversary.

On pie (via Forbes)

“Never say 'no' to pie. No matter what, wherever you are, diet-wise or whatever, you know what? You can always have a small piece of pie, and I like pie. I don't know anybody who doesn't like pie. If somebody doesn't like pie, I don't trust them. I'll bet you Vladimir Putin doesn't like pie.”

On building a career (via Forbes)

“Never give up your day job. I do all sorts of things, but at the end of the day it all boils down to the ‘Today’ show, and I love doing this thing and they will have to blow me out of here with dynamite before I leave.”

Always be yourself (via Forbes)

“Always be yourself. At the end of the day, that’s all you’ve really got, when you strip everything down, that’s all you’ve got, so always be yourself.”

On humans working together (via NPR)

“I think — and as a people —- when disaster strikes, our hearts and our wallets open up. We want to help. You look at Hurricane Katrina. You look at Superstorm Sandy. There were heroes. And there were folks who were given blame. We need that, in a sense, to understand the fact that this is something that, in some ways, we have no control over. But in other ways, we do.”

Stay grateful (via Success.com)

“There are some sacrifices, certain amounts of privacy, sometimes my kids will complain, and I understand and it’s valid. But I also say, ‘Look, guys, we also get to do some pretty amazing things and get to see some pretty amazing things and go to some pretty amazing places.”

How to find work-life balance (via Success.com)

“It’s more like work-life average. Sometimes you’ve got a lot of time with your family, other times because of their schedule, your schedule, it just doesn’t work out. … It comes in spurts, [where] you’re just going, going, going.”