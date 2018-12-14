The holiday season is in full swing, and this week's top stories included the reveal of Time's Person of the Year, President Trump's meeting with Nancy Pelosi and the new White House Chief of Staff.

Time's Person of the Year was awared to "The Guardians," honoring murdered journalists.

This marks the first time the Time Person of the Year has not been alive at the time of recognition.

Scott Stantis

Bill Bramhall

President Trump met with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Tuesday. The meeting was visibly tense, with the president and Pelosi arguing while the cameras rolled.

Dana Summers

Chan Lowe

Michael D. Cohen, former lawyer to President Trump, was sentenced to three yeras in prison this week after apologizing for his involvement in a hush-money scandal.

Cohen said he was asked to pay two women who claimed to have affairs with Trump to stay silent to protect Trump's presidential campaign.

Walt Handelsman

Speculation continues over who will be the next White House chief of staff.

Lisa Benson

Walt Handelsman

Other news this week included the ongoing riots in Paris, the trade war with China, the ongoing search for an Oscars host and the impact of technology on young children.

Dana Summers

David Horsey

Dana Summers