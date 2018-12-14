SALT LAKE CITY — Sony’s newest Spider-Man film, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” dropped in theaters Friday. And, yes, there are two post-credits scenes.

The movie: “Into the Spider-Verse” is an animated film about Miles Morales, who aims to become the new Spider-Man with the help of a retired Peter Parker.

From there, the duo encounter previous versions of Spider-Man who help them battle the villainous Kingpin.

Reviews: So far, reviews have leaned positive. The Deseret News rated the film 3.5 stars, saying it’s a refreshing take on the generic superhero story. The film has a 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 94 percent from audiences so far.

Post-credits: Yes, there are two post-credits scenes to watch.

Both scenes are direct nods to Spider-Man’s comic book history, which should excite fans of the friendly neighborhood hero.

First scene: According to Vox, the first scene honors Stan Lee, who created Spider-Man and died Nov. 12, and his co-creator Steve Ditko. The scene is basically a title card with a singular quote:

“That person who helps others simply because it should or must be done, and because it is the right thing to do, is indeed, without a doubt, a real superhero,” which comes from Lee, who said it to explain heroism in an interview years ago.

Second scene: The second extra scene includes Morales meeting Miguel O’Hara, who becomes Spider-Man 2099, who regularly appeared in the comic books. The character is voiced by Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars”).

Interestingly — and we won’t spoil too much here — the scene honors Spider-Man’s original animated series from 1967 and a certain popular internet meme, according to CNET.

Future: It’s possible he will appear in the “Spider-Verse” sequel, which is already in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter.