SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Dec. 14.
Kristin Chenoweth brought laughter and plenty of high notes to the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert. Read more.
Joe Biden spoke for more than an hour in Utah. He didn’t say anything about a 2020 presidential run. Read more.
After a year immersed in teen anxiety, here’s what we know.
BYU falls in straight sets to Sanford in NCAA women’s volleyball semifinals. Read more.
There were numerous bomb threats across Utah and the United States on Thursday. Read more.
Everything you need to know about December’s free video games.
Hale Center Theater Orem moves forward with plans for a new home at University Place. Read more.
ESPN report blasts Utah’s Vivint Smart Home Arena for food violations. Read more.
A look at our most-read stories.
- Ex-Utah church leader charged with sex abuse, lewdness involving boys
- 'This moment in life has been a long time coming': Kristin Chenoweth finally stars in Tabernacle Choir's sold-out Christmas concerts
- California is planning a new tax for sending text messages. Here's why
- 2018 Deseret News All-State football teams
- The best meteor shower of the year peaks tonight; here's what you need to know about the Geminids
A look ahead to your weekend:Comment on this story
- Your Weekend: The man, the myth, the (John) Legend visits Salt Lake
- Loren Allred, Bon Jovi's bassist and 11 other Utah superstars we met this year
- Movie review: ‘Mortal Engines’ is a visually spectacular ‘Star Wars’ rip-off
A look at national headlines:
- U.S., South Korea can't agree on splitting the bill after Trump's criticism | NBC News
- Migrant caravan: Girl dies in custody after crossing Mexico-U.S. border | BBC News
- Dept. of Education to cancel $150 million in student loan debt | NBC News
- Ancient life may be easier to find on Mars | BBC News
- Strasbourg Christmas market attack suspect dead; video captures aftermath of shootout | USA Today