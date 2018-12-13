SALT LAKE CITY — Fortnite brought back one of their past weekly challenges this week, but this time it came with a festive twist.

What’s going on: According to Forbes, the game brought back the piano challenge that was first introduced in season six, which ended last week with the introduction of season seven.

Unlike the last time — where players had to find the sheet music first — the piano challenge in season seven requires players to find a piano, per Forbes.

As reported by Inverse, once the pianos are located, players then have to play renditions of “Jingle Bells” and “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

and Inverse also noted that it might be best to wait until later in the season to complete the challenge when less people are at the pianos. If another player steps on a key in the middle of a song, you have to start over.

Here are three video examples from Twitter of people completing the challenge:

@postboxpat question did they change the music on the piano 🎹 because it sounds different when if first popped up in the Fortnite challenges last season pic.twitter.com/nZrYiw95td — Philip Dunn (@PhilipD24704701) December 12, 2018

Locations of the pianos: GameSpot reported that the pianos can be found in the following locations.