SALT LAKE CITY — Fortnite brought back one of their past weekly challenges this week, but this time it came with a festive twist.
What’s going on: According to Forbes, the game brought back the piano challenge that was first introduced in season six, which ended last week with the introduction of season seven.Comment on this story
- Unlike the last time — where players had to find the sheet music first — the piano challenge in season seven requires players to find a piano, per Forbes.
- As reported by Inverse, once the pianos are located, players then have to play renditions of “Jingle Bells” and “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”
- Inverse also noted that it might be best to wait until later in the season to complete the challenge when less people are at the pianos. If another player steps on a key in the middle of a song, you have to start over.
Here are three video examples from Twitter of people completing the challenge:
Locations of the pianos: GameSpot reported that the pianos can be found in the following locations.
- Pleasant Park: Hill to the west. This is the piano where players will play the song “Jingle Bells.”
- Lonely Lodge: Hill on the north shore. Players will tickle the ivories to the tune of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” in this location.