SALT LAKE CITY — Utah linebackers coach Justin Ena has left the Utes to become the new defensive coordinator at Utah State. He joins Gary Andersen, who left the program to become head coach of the Aggies for the second time.

“That’s a great opportunity for Justin. It’s a chance for him to run his own defense,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. “Most all assistant coaches aspire to be coordinators, coordinators aspire to be head coaches. That’s just how it is and when you have success those things seem to happen more prevalently.”

Whittingham noted that Utah didn’t lose any coaches last year and have already lost two this time around. He added that there might be more.

“Who knows. When you do good things then people want your guys,” Whittingham said.

As for Andersen’s departure, he said it was great having him back for the past year.

“It certainly added to what we were doing. The opportunity came up. It worked out for him last time there, so he decided it was something he wanted to pursue and so we wish him well. I’m sure he’ll do a great job up there.”

Former Utah and New York Jets standout Sione Po’uha was hired to coach the Utes’ defensive tackles. He left a similar position at Navy.

“Sione’s out here right now coaching,” Whittingham said. “He took coach Andersen’s spot. We will obviously fill coach Ena’s spot at some point. It could be a few days, it could be a few weeks. What’s important is we get the right guy.”