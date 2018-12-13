MINNEAPOLIS — The BYU women’s volleyball team’s appearance at the 2018 NCAA Final Four was shorter than hoped.

Stanford swept the Cougars 25-15, 25-15, 25-18 Thursday night at the Target Center to bring an end to BYU’s season one match short of the national championship game. The Cardinals — whose only loss this season was to BYU back in August — move on to the title match, where they’ll face the winner of Illinois and defending national champion Nebraska.

BYU went into the match leading the nation in hitting percentage at .315, but Stanford kept the Cougar offense in check. The Cardinal also had 17 blocks to four for the Cougars.

It’s the 16th time Stanford has advanced to the national championship match. The Cougars, meanwhile, finish the season with a 31-2 record.

BYU led 10-6 early on in the first set, but Stanford rebounded and went ahead 22-13 on the back of a 10-0 run. The Cardinal shot .188 to minus-.132 for BYU as Stanford captured the first set 25-15. The Cardinal also had seven blocks to one for BYU.

The Cougars stayed close in the second set, tying it at 9-9, but struggles with their receiving and passing put BYU in a 16-10 hole. Stanford then closed out the set with a similar 25-15 win, as BYU hit minus-.081 in the second set.

The third set started better for the Cougars, but another run by Stanford, this one 9-1, gave the Cardinal an insurmountable 18-13 lead in an eventual 25-18 win to earn Stanford the sweep.

Audriana Fitzsimmons had 11 kills and nine blocks for Stanford, while Kathryn Plummer added a team-high 12 kills on a .300 hitting percentage and Morgan Hentz had 20 digs.

Roni Jones-Perry paced the Cougars with eight kills, though she hit minus-.114 in the match.

BYU was attempting to make the NCAA national championship game for only the second time in its history. The Cougars reached the title match in 2014, only to be swept in straight sets by Penn State.

