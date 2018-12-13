SALT LAKE CITY — We have our first look at the second season of “Star Trek: Discovery.”

CBS All Access dropped the trailer for “Star Trek: Discovery,” the streaming service’s new prequel series to the main “Star Trek” show, USA Today reports.

The trailer includes the new version of Spock, who will be played by Ethan Peck. He has a beard in the video.

Watch the trailer below.

Red Angel: The trailer reveals details of the show's next villain.

Spock arrives on the Discovery ship to warn the crew that the Red Angel is on the way. The Red Angel will be the second season’s new villain and might have power to end the universe.

The show’s star, Sonequa Martin-Green, told IGN back in October that the Red Angel character will be a mystery for the show.

“The Red Angel appears to Michael Burnham at a very, very critical moment,” Martin-Green told IGN. “You can see from the trailer that we just released that it looks like a life or death moment. And I see this angel and I say that it gives me comfort and lets me know that everything is going to be OK. And then what I find out later is that Spock has also seen this same Red Angel, but when he was a child.”

She said Spock has been investigating red bursts, which is related to the villain.

“And so it’s a huge mystery,” Martin-Green said. “And it’s one of the big themes of Season Two, finding out what this angel is, where this angel came from, what it wants, what it needs, what it’s doing. All those questions.”

Date: The new season begins on Jan. 17, 2019.