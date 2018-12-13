SALT LAKE CITY — Heads up, there’s been another recall... or three.

What’s going on: Toyota has recalled nearly 70,000 Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles due to replace their airbag inflators.

According to Fortune, the recall includes the Toyota Corolla (model years 2003 to 2005), Toyota Sequoia (model years 2002 to 2005), Toyota Tundra (model years 2003 to 2005), and Lexus SC43 0 (model years 2002 to 2005) vehicles.

NBC News reported that the inflators, manufactured by a company called Takata, use a chemical called ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion that inflates the bags.

However, when the chemical deteriorates, it can burn too fast, causing the metal canister to blow apart and send shrapnel flying at the car passengers, per CBS New York.

According to USA Today, at least 23 people around the globe have died due to accidents involving the defective airbags.

around the globe have died due to accidents involving the defective airbags. The company will begin sending out letters to affected vehicle owners beginning in January 2019.

Fortune reported that vehicle owners can also contact their Toyota dealers which will replace the front passenger airbag inflator (or the airbag assembly) with one produced by a non-Takata supplier for free .

. These vehicles were already recalled once before to replace the airbag inflators with the current Takata ones.

Not just the airbags: CNET reported that Toyota announced two other recalls on Thursday that were in addition to the Takata one.

According to a statement made by the company, the recalls involve certain 2018-2019 Model Year Tacomas, 2008-2019 Model Year Land Cruisers and 2008-2019 Model Year Lexus LX 570 vehicles in the United States.

The first recall on the Land Cruiser and LX 570 involves 12 model years worth of vehicles.

According to CNET, 89,700 vehicles are covered in the recall.

Toyotastated that the vehicles are being recalled due to a malfunction with the seatbelt tension sensor on the front passenger side that could cause the airbag warning light and the passenger airbag “OFF” indicator to illuminate.

In addition, the front passenger airbag, knee airbag and the passenger seat-mounted side airbag may be deactivated.

The second recall on the Tacoma (model years 2018-2019) covers 44,000 vehicles.

“Due to improper manufacturing processes by a part supplier, a seal in certain brake master cylinders may become damaged over time and leak brake fluid internally,” Toyota announced.

may become damaged over time and leak brake fluid internally,” Toyota announced. This leak could increase the stopping distance of the midsize truck and result in an increased chance of crashing the vehicle.

Click here for more information on these two recalls.