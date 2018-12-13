Dixie State head softball coach Randy Simkins announced the signing of mid-year transfer Mikaela Thomson, who will join the Trailblazers for the upcoming 2019 season.

Thomson, a sophomore infielder from Herriman, Utah, played her freshman season at Division I Southern Utah in 2018, where she appeared in 40 games and made 39 starts. Thomson recorded 18 hits, three home runs and two doubles during the season, and she finished with a .972 fielding percentage, recording 236 putouts and nine assists on 252 chances.

Thomson prepped at Herriman High School where she earned four varsity softball letters. Thomson hit .511 with 46 hits, 13 home runs and 52 RBIs as a senior in 2017. She wrapped up her high school career with a .423 batting average to go with 128 RBIs and 24 home runs, and she helped the Mustangs to a 5A state runner-up finish in 2015.

“Mikaela is a very strong Division I athlete that will provide depth in our infield as well as in the circle,” Simkins said. “She can hit for power against very good pitching and will bolster an already deep lineup. I've watched Mikaela grow up and mature as a softball player and as a young lady, and I'm thrilled that she's joining our team this spring.”