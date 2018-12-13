Utah State's Savon Scarver was named a consensus All-American as a returner/all-purpose player on Thursday.

Scarver joins tackle Merlin Olsen (1961) and defensive end Phil Olsen (1969) as Utah State's only consensus All-Americans. He is also just the 16th player in Mountain West history to be named a consensus All-American.

In all, 17 different schools from six conferences (including independents) were represented on the All-America team (a total of 27 players selected).

The native of Las Vegas, Nevada, received first-team All-America honors from two of the five outlets that comprise the NCAA Consensus All-America team in the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America.

Utah State's sophomore kickoff return specialist/wide receiver was also one of two Aggies to earn first-team all-Mountain West honors this season. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder leads the nation in kickoff returns (34.2 ypr) and is tied for second with a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Scarver has returned 21 kickoffs for 719 yards, including four returns of 50 or more yards. His two kickoff returns for touchdowns (100 yards vs. New Mexico State and 96 yards at Wyoming) rank as the second-most in a single-season in school history, behind Kevin Robinson (three in 2007). In fact, Scarver and Robinson are the only Aggies in school history to have multiple kickoff returns for touchdowns in a single season.

For his career, Scarver has three total kickoff returns for touchdowns, which is also second all-time in school history behind Robinson (four from 2004-07). Scarver's career kickoff return average of 28.6 yards is the third-best in Utah State history.

Scarver has played in all 12 games for the Aggies this season, recording eight catches for 147 yards and one touchdown. He has also rushed the ball once for 14 yards.

Scarver and the Aggies face North Texas in the 13th annual Gildan New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 15, at noon, at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The game will be televised live on ESPN.

For Utah State, this will be its second appearance in the New Mexico Bowl as it posted a 21-6 win against UTEP in 2014. Only New Mexico and Colorado State have made more appearances in the Albuquerque-based bowl than USU.

Utah State and North Texas will meet for the eighth time in series history, with USU holding a 4-3 advantage. USU posted a 4-1 record against UNT when both teams were members of the Big West Conference from 1996-2000, and USU went 0-2 against the Mean Green when both programs were members of the Sun Belt Conference from 2003-04.

Utah State, which is ranked No. 23 in this week's Amway Coaches poll, finished the regular season at 10-2, including a 7-1 mark in the Mountain Division of the MW to tie for first.