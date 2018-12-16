In my former job as a radio producer, I met — either in person or over a high-tech, static-free phone line — a lot of famous people. Meeting famous people is great, for all the obvious reasons: bragging rights, a little inside peek into the real person behind a favorite character and, of course, the chance to see what they are wearing, if in person.

The interactions also give us an opportunity to gauge if they are nice. Nice is clearly an important quality for both the famous and the not-famous, but when you meet a famous person, the first question your friends will ask you after the encounter is: Were they nice?

I'm happy to report that, on the whole, they were nice. Steve Martin? Lovely and jokey. Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine? The world's most delightful duo. David Crosby, Helen Mirren, Kevin Bacon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Doris Kearns Goodwin — all very nice. (See what I mean about bragging rights?) The helpful thing, too, about encountering these famous people at work is that while there is a certain buzz that comes with meeting famous people, it's also just work, and so, with my work hat on, I rarely got starstruck. I was doing my job and they were doing theirs.

Disneyland Julie Andrews was the official ambassador for the 50th anniversary celebrations at Disneyland's The Happiest Homecoming on Earth ceremony in 2005.

I did have one notable exception to my cool producer act: Julie Andrews.

We were interviewing Andrews for the release of a new picture book, which she had written with her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton. She was in our New York studios while the host and I were in Washington, D.C. As usual, I arrived in the studio 10 minutes prior to the interview to set things up and make sure everything was in working order.

As I leaned into the control room's thick, sound proof door, a voice — the voice — floated towards me. It was her: Mary Poppins, Maria von Trapp, Millie from "Thoroughly Modern Millie," the queen from both "The Princess Diaries" and "Shrek." My eyes filled instantly with tears and for a moment, my engineer, seated comfortably at the board ready to record the interview, looked at me in horrified surprise. But there was nothing to be done. I was overcome by the voice of the woman who had played the characters that had filled my childhood with so many happy hours and memories.

Andrews is far more than an actress or a famous person to her vast army of fans. She lingers somewhere between wise best friend, loving mom, twinkle-eyed granny and a version of ourselves that we all wish we could somehow make real.

And while movie-star beautiful and always courteous, Andrews' real grace is in that voice of hers — famously a four octave range, now tragically tempered by a botched operation — that she has long employed with the seeming ease of an Olympic athlete. As Mary Poppins, she was the vaudeville nanny who was just as at home at a tea party on the ceiling as she was at an animated fox hunt or conducting a lively nursery cleanup, all the while singing those Sherman Brothers tunes with a mixture of gusto and elegance. Her turn as "The Sound of Music's" Maria was equally beguiling, as Christopher Plummer's Captain von Trapp could attest, but again, it was her vocal performance, both in singing and the way she pronounced lines like, "I am not finished yet, Captain!" that made audiences more than believe in her as an actress — we believed what she taught.

Jackie Hicken Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer in "The Sound of Music."

When she sang that every task we undertake can become a piece of cake by turning it into a game, she gave sound advice. She taught us, too, that when we feel sad, it's helpful to remember our favorite things or escape into those living hills. Through song, Andrews brought magic into the lives of the Banks and von Trapp children, and also into many of ours with lessons delivered so beautifully that we've spent years since singing, remembering and perhaps occasionally even living them.

To this day, I can't listen to her soaring vocals on "Feed the Birds" without getting a little choked up. If we can't spare a tuppence — figurative or the literal 4 cents one represents today — to care for each other, we're missing a key element of what it means to be human.

With Emily Blunt stepping into the Poppins role with the new "Mary Poppins Returns" out on Dec. 19, I'm sure she will bring the charm, stern kindness and solid appreciation for the absurd that the role needs, but she won't have that voice — voices like Andrews' come along about once in a century. The new film will doubtless have plenty of heartwarming messages, but without Andrews' shimmering vocals, delivered with her gentle touch, I'm not sure they will stick in our collective morality in the same way the old tunes have. We'll see.

20th Century Fox The movie "The Sound of Music," directed by Robert Wise and released March 2, 1965, starred Julie Andrews (with guitar) as Maria with the von Trapp children (from left): Kym Karath as Gretl, Charmian Carr as Liesl, Angela Cartwright as Brigitta, and in foreground Nicholas Hammond (back to camera) as Friedrich.

So, was Andrews nice that day I met her over the phone? She was far more than that — she was kind, gracious and generous. At the conclusion the interview, she and I chatted about books for a few minutes and when I asked her when we could expect the follow up to her 2008 memoir "Home," she replied, "From your lips to my ears." It was a small moment of role reversal; after all, the sounds from this woman's lips have been making their way my ears for years, encouraging me to care for myself and others in dulcent tones. "Listen, listen, she's calling to you," I thought as she signed off. Let's hope we keep listening.