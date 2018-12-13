SALT LAKE CITY — Registration for the 2018-19 Utah Entrepreneur Challenge, a statewide business model competition, is now open to all university students in Utah.

Teams compete for $100,000 in cash and in-kind prizes, including a $40,000 grand prize. The registration deadline is Thursday, Feb. 14.

The competition is managed by the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute, an interdisciplinary division of the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah, and sponsored by Zions Bank.

To participate, students can visit the event website at lassonde.utah.edu/uec to download the competition packet and apply online. Students must submit a written business model.

The top 20 teams will be selected based on their business models and announced on Feb. 27. These teams advance to compete in the remaining phases of the competition, which include creating a two-minute video, two pitches for in-person judging and tabling during the public showcase at Lassonde Studios on the University of Utah campus on March 30.