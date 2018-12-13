No. 4 BYU will be looking to return to the NCAA women's volleyball national championship game for just the second time in school history when the Cougars face No. 1 Stanford on Thursday in the national semifinals.

Game time is set for 5 p.m. MST, with the match televised on ESPN.

BYU defeated the Cardinal in a five-set thriller back in August, handing Stanford its lone loss of the year.

The Cougars will try to do the same again, as the teams meet at the Target Center in Minneapolis in the semifinals, with the winner advancing to face either Illinois or Nebraska in the national championship match Saturday.

