MUSIC/DANCE

Bar J Wranglers Christmas Concert, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., Woods Cross High School, 600 W. 2200 South, Woods Cross, $20-$25 (801-298-6100 or bountifulutah.gov)

“The Joy of Christmas” with the Chauntenette Women’s Chorus and Utah Children’s Choir, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., LDS Church, east chapel, 1075 S. Geneva Road, Orem, free (utahchildrenschoir.org)

“An Evening in Spain with Bolero and Carmen,” Dec. 14-15, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$86 (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org)

"A Celtic Winter's Night,” Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., Summit Academy, 13200 S. 1285 East, Draper, $15 (801-558-8956 or irishdanceinutah.com)

“Nutcracker” with Utah Metropolitan Ballet, Dec. 14-15 and 17-19, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 15, 2 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $24-$35 (utahmetropolitanballet.org)

The Oak Ridge Boys’ “Shine the Light on Christmas,” Dec. 14, 8 p.m., DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Road 32, Kamas, $55-$225 (435-783-3113 or dejoriacenter.com)

Ballet West’s “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 14-29, dates and times vary, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $30-$102 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Bar J Wranglers Christmas, Dec. 15, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $17-$30, children ages 4 and younger not allowed (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

Salt Lake Symphony’s “Christmas Through the Ages,” Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., Libby Gardner Concert Hall, University of Utah, $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors (saltlakesymphony.org)

Christmas Concert, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12 C St., free (fpcslc.org/christmas)

Handel’s “Messiah” Sing-In, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., Kaysville Tabernacle, 198 W. Center, Kaysville, free (801-209-9221)

John Legend’s “A Legendary Christmas,” Dec. 16, 8 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $74-$499 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Bonnie Harris and The Valley Jazz, Dec. 17, 7 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org)

The Brian Setzer Orchestra’s “Christmas Rocks!” Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $30-$100 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Timpanogos Chorale, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-756-2204 or facebook.com/TimpanogosChorale)

Christmas with the Celts, Dec 19-20, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $35-$60 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“A Diamond Holiday,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins, Washington County, $15-$25 (435-674-2787 or kayentaarts.com)

Christmas on Temple Square, through Dec. 22, times vary, select locations on Temple Square, free (lds.org/events)

Odyssey Dance Theatre’s “Redux Nut-Cracker,” through Dec. 22, excluding Sunday, times vary, Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, U., $20-$40, children under age 6 not permitted (801-581-7100 or odysseydance.com)

GETTING OUT

Christmas Meal for Seniors, Dec. 14, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Millcreek Community Center, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., Millcreek, free for seniors (utahca.org)

“Art Elevated Holiday Boutique,” Dec. 14, 4-8 p.m.; Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter in Newpark Town Center, 1258 Center Drive, Park City, free (pcscarts.org)

“The True Meaning of Christmas Tour,” Dec. 14, 4-7 p.m., Rancho Market, 2470 S. Redwood Road, West Valley City, free (unwrapchristmas.org)

Brunch with Santa, Dec. 15 and 22, 10 a.m.-noon or noon-2 p.m., Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel, 150 W. 500 South, $39.95 for adults, $24.50 for children ages 4-13 (801-401-2000 or deals.marriott.com/sheraton/usa/ut/salt-lake-city/brunchwithsanta)

Nerf Fest Mobile Tour, Nov. 16, noon-2:30 p.m., Walmart, 99 W. 1280 N. Tooele; 4-6 p.m., Walmart, 136 W. Utah State Route 37, Saratoga Springs; and 7-9:30 p.m., Walmart, 13502 S. Hamilton View Road, Riverton, free

Holiday Market, Dec. 17, 5-10 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org)

Branded PC pop-up, Dec. 18-22, times vary, Rockwell Room, 268 Main, Park City, free (brandedpc.org)

Winter Give-Away, Dec. 20, 9 a.m., MOSAIC, Interfaith-Ministries, 4392 S. 900 East, free essentials to those in need (lssu.org/calendar)

Lighted Christmas Cruise on the Provo River, through Dec. 22, Monday-Thursday, 6:30-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 6:30-10 p.m., CLAS Ropes Course, 3606 W. Center, Provo, $8 for general, free for children ages 2 and younger (801-373-8897 or clasropes.com)

The Great Christmas Adventure, through Dec. 23, dates and times vary, Timpanogos Valley Theater, 90 N. 100 West, Heber City, $10 for general, free for children ages 2 and younger, reservations required (800-530-5980 or thegreatchristmasadventure.com)

“A Very SUMA Holiday,” through Dec. 29, dates and times vary, Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, free (435-586-5432 or suu.edu/pva/suma)

“Festival of the Seas,” through Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students, military and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children under age 2 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

Trees of Diversity, through Dec. 31, dates and times vary, Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (801-965-5100 or culturalcelebration.org)

ZooLights, through Dec. 31, Thursday-Saturday, 5:30-10 p.m.; Sunday-Wednesday, 5:30-9 p.m.; closed Christmas Day, Utah's Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $9.95 for adults, $8.95 for seniors, $7.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger (hoglezoo.org)

Lights at Temple Square, through Jan. 1, 2019, dusk-10 p.m., Temple Square, 50 N. Temple, free (templesquare.com)

Spanish Fork Festival of Lights, through Jan. 1, 2019, 6-10 p.m., Canyon View Park, 3300 E. Powerhouse Road, Spanish Fork, $8 per car, $22 per commercial van or vehicle towing a trailer, $30 per bus (spanishfork.org/fol)

The Leonardo holiday pricing, daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Leonardo Museum, 209 E. 500 South, $10 for adults, $8 for students, seniors and military with ID, $6 for children ages 3-15 (801-531-9800 or theleonardo.org)

Downtown Winter Market, Saturdays through April 20, 2019, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St. (slcfarmersmarket.org)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Juanito Bandito's Christmas Carol,” Dec. 14-22, dates and times vary, Grand Theatre, Main Stage, 1575 S. State, $17-$32 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“The Forgotten Carols,” Dec. 15, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Heritage Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City, $23-$36, children ages 2 and younger not allowed (801-668-0419 or forgottencarols.com/shows)

“The Forgotten Carols,” Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., Utah Valley University, UCCU Center, Orem, $12-$32.50, children ages 2 and younger not allowed (801-668-0419 or forgottencarols.com/shows)

“The Forgotten Carols,” Dec. 19-22, 7:30 p.m.; and Dec. 22, 2:30 p.m., Cottonwood High School, 5715 S. 1300 East, Murray, $15-$36.50, children ages 2 and younger not allowed (801-668-0419 or forgottencarols.com/shows)

“A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., Union Building, Little Theatre, U., free (babcockperformingreaders.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Tuck Everlasting,” Dec. 14-15 and 17, 7 p.m.; Dec. 15, 1 p.m., Kensington Theater Company, 11709 S. 5115 West, South Jordan, $10-$12, children under age 3 not admitted (801-382-9328 or kensingtontheatre.org)

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Dec. 14-15, 7:30 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $14 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” Dec. 14-15, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 15, 2 p.m., Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $30-$45, children under age 5 not admitted (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

"The Gift of the Magi," Dec. 14-15 and 17, 7:30 p.m., Midvale Performing Arts Center, 695 W. Center Street, Midvale, $8 for general, $5 for children ages 12 and younger, seniors, students with ID and groups of 10 or more (sugarfactoryplayhouse.com)

“A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $8-$15 (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

“A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $24-$29 for adults, $18-$23 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“Elf: The Musical,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Barlow Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.75 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“A Fairly Potter Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for children ages 12 and younger, seniors and students, tickets $1 more at door (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“Fairy Tale Christmas,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Hafen Theater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, Washington County, $29-$44; dinner and show package, $25-$50 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“The First Christmas,” through Dec. 22, dates vary, 7 p.m., The Hive Collaborative, 591 S. 300 West, Provo, $9-$15, no children under age 3 (hivetix.com)

“Five Carols for Christmas,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, Leishman Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $15 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“Little Women,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Miracle on 34th Street,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, Box Elder County, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 22, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 24, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, sold out, call for details (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 29, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, Washington County, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Muffet’s Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 29, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Savior of the World,” through Dec. 29, dates and times vary, Conference Center Theater, Temple Square, $10 (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“How the Grouch Stole Christmas,” through Jan. 5, 2019, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” through Jan. 5, 2019, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“The Wizard of Oz,” through Feb. 2, 2019, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $44-$48 for adults, $20 for youths ages 5-17, children younger than age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Elf,” Dec. 14-20, times vary, Cinemark Movies 9, 9539 S. 700 East, Sandy, $0.94-$2.25 (cinemark.com); and Dec. 14-20, 7:25 p.m., Megaplex Main Street, 905 S. Main, St. George, $1.60 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Gremlins,” Dec. 14-20, 3:45 and 9:20 p.m., Megaplex Main Street, 905 S. Main, St. George, $1.60 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Home Alone,” Dec. 14-20, 5 p.m., Megaplex Main Street, 905 S. Main, St. George, $1.60 (megaplextheatres.com)

“It Happened on Fifth Avenue,” Dec. 18, 10 a.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“La Traviata,” Metropolitan Opera, Dec. 15, 10:55 a.m., select Cinemark Theatres $17-$25 (cinemark.com); and Dec. 15, 10:55 a.m. and Dec. 19, 1 and 6:30 p.m., Jordan Commons, 9335 S. State, Sandy and Megaplex Pineview, 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, $17.02-$21.37 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Miracle on 34th Street,” Dec. 14-20, 2:40 p.m., Megaplex Main Street, 905 S. Main, St. George, $1.60 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Polar Express,” Dec. 14-20, 12:15 and 6 p.m., Megaplex Main Street, 905 S. Main, St. George, $1.60 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Santa Clause,” Dec. 17, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (viridiancenter.org)

“Science Fair,” Dec. 18, 7 p.m., Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“The Sound of Music,” Dec. 15, 2 and 6:30 p.m., Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $15 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Brandon Mull, author of “Dragonwatch: Wrath of the Dragon King,” book signings: Dec. 15, 1 p.m., Deseret Book, University Village, 1076 S. 750 East, Orem; Dec. 15, 5 p.m., Deseret Book at City Creek, 45 W. South Temple; and Dec. 17, 5 p.m., 1309 N. Main, #105, Logan (facebook.com/ShadowMountainPublishing)

ART CLASSES

“Third Saturday: Ornate Frames,” Dec. 15, 1-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

“Art Elevated Holiday Boutique,” Dec. 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter in Newpark Town Center, 1258 Center Drive, Park City, free (pcscarts.org)

“UMOCA Art Night: Salt Lake Lettering Club,” Nov. 19, 6 p.m., The Ruin, 1215 S. Wilmington Ave., Sugar House, $20 (801-328-4201 or utahmoca.org)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Fort Douglas Military Museum, 32 Potter St., display of World War I uniforms, weapons and ephemera, through Jan. 3, 2019 (801-581-1251)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, “Sense of Place, Great Salt Lake,” by Kelly Baisley and Virginia Catherall, through Jan. 11, 2019 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Open Spaces,” by Jeff Bust, through Dec. 20 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, art by Brad Teare, through December (801-328-2231 or anthonysfineart.com)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Cold Cold Cold!” by various artists, through Jan. 12, 2019 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Basket Case,” by Sergio Mora, through Dec. 27 (801-594-8623)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, art by Cody Bell and Leslie Nilsson, through Dec. 31; and “A Visual Journal: The Artwork of Henry B. Eyring,” through Jan. 21. 2019 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Stronger Ties,” collaborative paintings by artists with disabilities, through Dec. 22 (801-594-8651)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 S. 200 West, “Celebration of the Hand,” by Lunares, through December (craftlakecity.com)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South #201, “LeConte Stewart: Works from 1920-1950,” through Jan. 4, 2019 (801-581-8143 or daviddeefinearts.com)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, 40th Anniversary Show, through Dec. 31 (801-533-8245)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Robert Mellor, through January 2019 (801-666-8968)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “Point of View,” by Tom Judd and Kiki Gaffney, and “Small Works Exhibition,” by various artists, through Jan. 12, 2019 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Annual Winter Group Show, through Jan. 11, 2019 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, Glass Art Show, through Dec. 18 (801-585-0556)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, “Utah ’18: Craft, Photography and Video/Digital,” by Utah artists, through Jan. 11, 2019 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “What I Brought in My Luggage: Relics of Lost Lives,” by various artists, through Dec. 21; and “Sparking Creative Minds: Inventions and Innovations Over Time,” by Salt Lake Arts Academy students, through Jan. 4, 2019 (801-524-8200)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Simulacra,” by local artists, through Dec. 30 (801-651-3937)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Winter Scenes and Holiday Dreams,” by local artists, through Jan. 2, 2019; and “Revolution Curated: Original Art of Yan’an’s New Society 1955-1984,” through Feb. 27, 2019 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Working Hard to Be Useless,” by various artists, through Dec. 29; “Security Questions,” by Daniel Everett, through Jan. 12, 2019; “Information Density,” by Molly Morin, through Jan. 12, 2019; “Lord I — The Records Keeper,” by Lori Damiano, through Jan. 18, 2019; and “Whoop Dee Doo,” directed by Matt Roche and Jaimie Warren, through March 3, 2019 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, “Site Lines,” by University of Utah Art Faculty, through Jan. 6, 2019; and “salt 14,” by Yang Yonglian, through June 2, 2019 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Shirley Smith, through Dec. 31 (801-628-9592)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Solace,” by Pablo Cruz Ayala, and “Effet de Neige,” curated by Nancy Andruk Olson, through Dec. 21 (801-295-3618)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Lasting Impressions: Etchings and Drawings,” by Carl Bloch, through Jan. 12, 2019; “For Home and Country: Posters and Propaganda From the Great War,” by various artists, through Jan. 12, 2019; “Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” by various artists, through March 3, 2019, and “Where the River Widens,” by Danae Mattes, and “Windswept,” by Patrick Dougherty, through Oct. 19, 2019 (801-422-8287)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, “Backcountry,” by Bridgette Meinhold, through Dec. 22 (435-649-3001)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Park City Collects” and “Dreamscapes,” by various artists, through Jan. 6, 2019 (435-649-8882)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, photography of Louise R. Shaw, through Dec. 31 (801-298-0290)

Meyer Gallery, 305 Main, Park City, “On the Edge of Winter,” by Douglas Aagard, through Dec. 20 (meyergallery.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Winter Follows,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through January 2019 (435-752-0211)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “The Greatest Photographs of the American West,” by the National Geographic Society, through Dec. 31 (801-852-6650)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “The Gift of Art” miniature show, by Southern Utah Art Guild members, through Dec. 19 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “Encounter Korea,” by Korean-American and Korean artists, through Dec. 29 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, 33rd Annual Spiritual and Religious Art of Utah, “Journeys: Monomyth and Transformation” and a youth art competition, through Jan. 16, 2019; “Beginnings: The Mormon Art and Belief Movement,” by various artists, through Feb. 16, 2019; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, University Place, 575 E. University Parkway, Orem, “What Type?” curated by Brandon Truscott and Jim Godfrey, through Dec. 23 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Preschool Puppet Storytime, Dec. 14, 9:30-10:30 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $6 (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Breakfast with Santa, Saturday, Dec. 15, 8-10 a.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $33 for children, $38 for adults, $26 for children for members, $31 for adults for members, space is limited (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Kids Gift Making Day, Dec. 15, 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 1-3 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $10 per child ages 5-14, $8 each for three or more children in an immediate family (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Brunch with Santa, Dec. 15 and 22, 10 a.m.-noon or noon-2 p.m., Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel, 150 W. 500 South, $39.95 for adults, $24.50 for children ages 4-13 (801-401-2000 or deals.marriott.com/sheraton/usa/ut/salt-lake-city/brunchwithsanta)

“Third Saturday: Ornate Frames,” Dec. 15, 1-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

Santa on Towne Center Drive, through Dec. 22, Fridays and Saturdays, times vary, 1600 West Towne Center Drive, South Jordan, free (sjc.utah.gov)

“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” through Jan. 5, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Preschool Leap Into Science: Bright Lights, Dark Shadows,” Dec. 14, 11 a.m. (801-594-8680)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, Gingerbread Jamboree, Dec. 14, 3:30 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., a visit with Santa, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, read to a dog, Dec. 15, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Hunter Library, 4740 W. 4100 South, West Valley City, a visit with Santa, Dec. 15, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, read to a dog, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.; and “The Shoemaker and the Elves” puppet show, Dec. 15, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, “The Shoemaker and the Elves” puppet show, Dec. 15, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., “Winter Solstice Slime,” Dec. 15, 2 p.m. (801-594-8660)

Calvin S. Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, a visit with Santa, Dec. 15, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, read to a dog, Dec. 15, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Home Instead Senior Care is currently holding its “Be a Santa to a Senior” campaign. Residents along the Wasatch Front are invited to visit a participating Key Bank and pick a bulb with a senior’s gift request from the tree. Several Key Bank locations are participating in the Salt Lake City area: 1939 W. 4700 South, Taylorsville; 1435 W. 9000 South, West Jordan; 201 N. Main, Tooele; and 185 S. State, Orem. For more information about the program, visit beasantatoasenior.com or call 801-542-0405 or 801-899-4183.

The Timpanogos Symphony Orchestra recently announced their Aspiring Musician Competition. The winning musicians will have a chance to study and perform with a full orchestra, according to a news release. Video submissions and registration is due by Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. There is a $35 registration fee for submissions. After the application and registration fee are received, the Timpanogos Symphony Orchestra will send applicants more information on how to provide video links for the competition’s first round. The final round will be a live competition on Feb. 9, 2019, and the concert will be May 3, 2019. Visit thetso.org for more information.

Kearns Library, 5350 S. 4200 West, will be closed starting Monday, Dec. 24. According to a news release, construction will begin on a new county library in the city. Staff at the Kearns branch will support other county libraries, and patrons are invited to visit surrounding branches. The new 35,000 square foot branch is expected to open in 2020.

The Salt Lake County Library recently announced the opening of a new branch at Junior Achievement City, located on the fourth floor above Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum at The Gateway, 444 W. 100 South. The county library’s JA City branch will give youths the opportunity to work in library roles such as librarian, branch manager and volunteer coordinator, according to a press release. The Spencer F. Eccles Junior Achievement City hosts fifth and eighth grade students from schools through Utah as they learn how to operate banks, manage restaurants, vote for JA City Mayor, develop budgets and manage their business and personal finances, according to ja-utah.org. For more information, visit ja-utah.org/programs/jacity.

Roots of Humanity Foundation recently announced a call for entries for their art competition. Children in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to submit a favorite drawing or painting online through Dec. 27. The top three winning entries will be reproduced in glass and auctioned to help support the international art-glass project “Roots and Humanity,” according to a news release. For more information, visit rootsofhumanityfoundation.org.

Olive Garden, with locations throughout Utah, recently added their Chocolate Brownie Lasagna to its menu in celebration of National Brownie Day. According to a news release, the dessert features eight layers of rich brownie fudge and sweet vanilla cream cheese frosting topped with chocolate shavings and a chocolate drizzle. The cost is $6.99 and the dessert is available in all restaurants nationwide. Visit olivegarden.com for more information.

