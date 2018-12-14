Matt Rourke, Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY — Netflix is currently testing an instant replay function for its movies and TV shows, according to multiple reports.

  • The new feature will allow viewers to pause whatever show they’re watching and replay a scene they just watched, according to SlashFilm.
  • The act may sound like a simple case of rewind, but it allows the previous scene to automatically replay.
  • The option pops up while watching Netflix-specific shows.

However: The feature is merely in the testing phase right now.

Why?: Netflix told The Los Angeles Times the feature will help viewers rewatch their favorite scenes.

  • “We’re trying out a feature which gives Netflix members the ability to rewatch favorite scenes and memorable moments with the click of a button,” a Netflix spokesman told the Times. “Right now we’re just looking to learn from it and may or may not roll it out more broadly in the future.”
