SALT LAKE CITY — Netflix is currently testing an instant replay function for its movies and TV shows, according to multiple reports.

The new feature will allow viewers to pause whatever show they’re watching and replay a scene they just watched, according to SlashFilm.

The act may sound like a simple case of rewind, but it allows the previous scene to automatically replay.

The option pops up while watching Netflix-specific shows.

However: The feature is merely in the testing phase right now.

Why?: Netflix told The Los Angeles Times the feature will help viewers rewatch their favorite scenes.