Traffic on I-80 passes under a wildlife crossing near Parleys Summit in Parleys Canyon on Thursday. The overpass, the first in Utah built solely for wildlife crossings, is located near Parleys Summit. The Utah Department of Transportation constructed the overpass, which spans six lanes of interstate, to improve safety on I-80 by reducing wildlife and vehicle collisions. The $5 million overpass is one of several new improvements on I-80 in Parleys Canyon to enhance safety, including a new truck lane to help move slower, heavier vehicles away from faster-moving traffic, as well as cattle guards and wildlife fencing to help encourage wildlife to utilize the new crossing. “We’ve seen more than 100 wildlife-vehicle collisions in the past couple of years,” Utah Department of Transportation spokesman John Gleason said during the bridge's opening. "This bridge is going to alleviate some of those concerns.”

