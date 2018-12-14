SALT LAKE CITY — Online news reports suggest that China has banned video games “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” from the country. But skepticism still exists about whether that’s true.

What’s happening: ScreenRant reports the Chinese government enacted its new Online Ethics Review Committee, which is a government body that reviews online games and determines whether they’re appropriate for China’s social and ethical rules.

China created the new committee to make sure young Chinese people weren’t playing online video games that weren’t controlled and regulated by China.

The committee reviewed 20 games in its first review.

Rumors: Online reports suggest “Fortnite” and “PUBG” were among those early games. They’ve reportedly been banned from the country.

Reasons: The reports identify the games’ blood and gore as reasons they were banned.

Not banned: Other popular online games, like “League of Legends,” “Overwatch” and “Diablo” were not banned exclusively, though the makers were asked to take “corrective action” in order to stay in the country, according to ScreenRant.

However: Most publishers have remained silent about the ban, according to Fox Sports Asia. So it remains unclear if it’s happening or not.

Hi-Rez, the publisher of the reportedly banned game “Paladins,” issued a statement to PC Games that didn’t confirm or deny the ban.

“Tencent manages Paladins in China, including full operation of the game and all interface with the government in regards to the game. At this time Hi-Rez can neither confirm nor deny reports regarding a government ban, and can offer no insights on corrective action.”