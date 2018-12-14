I believe we should control our plastic waste in this economy.

Plastic is not biodegradable, and when it’s made it sticks with us, despite the fact that it can be down-cycled. Plastic will be around for a while and it will affect younger generations if we can’t limit plastic use. However, eliminating plastic altogether is just highly unlikely. The economy needs to figure out a way to stop dumping plastic into landfills as it causes harm to a number of species.

In order to establish this we need to stop using single-use products. The worst of them include plastic bags, fast food wrappers and straws. These products are constantly used in our society and simply thrown away, only to end up clogging our oceans. Even recycling properly can help this problem.

I do not want a future full of plastic pollution. I believe this will come with lots of time and patience with small adjustments that can provide a better difference.

Josphina Akec

Taylorsville