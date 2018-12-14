On Dec. 6, Mia Love appeared on "The View" and called out Democrats for supposedly being the party of diversity and replacing her with a "white male."

This does not prove that Democrats do not embrace diversity. This proves that identity politics can only get you so far. The voters of Utah elected Ben McAdams, and to blame Democrats for her loss and not accept responsibility for the concerns of the voters is nothing more than a shift of blame.

We asked for town hall meetings. We asked to meet with her. We asked her to represent us. She did not. Rep. Love ignored thousands of letters, calls, emails and social media comments that did not align with the party two-step she chose to follow. So we voted for a change.

In an election year when so many women of color were elected to Congress, for the Republican Party to lose one of their only women of color was a referendum on the party, not on her race or her gender. Had Mia Love done a better job, the new women of Congress would have gladly embraced the opportunity to reach across the aisle to work with her and all would have benefitted.

Identity politics is about increasing the pool of candidates to better reflect the diversity of America. Not to just let the minority women win. Voters felt McAdams was the best person for Utah, and that had nothing to do with him being a white male.

Aspen Anderson

Taylorsville