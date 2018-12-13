I am a high school student, and for as long as I can remember, talk of a dying planet has surrounded me.

Our planet is burning, melting and suffocating. If we as a human race don’t make real, effective changes soon, it will be too late. The facts are blatant; California is on fire, Antarctic glaciers are melting and the ozone layer protecting us from getting cauterized by the sun is depleting.

The signs are here. It’s time for elected officials to make serious changes, not only for this generation, but for those who come after us. Encourage people in power to enforce renewable energy. This will decrease carbon pollution in the atmosphere and reduce the demand for fossil fuel power.

Sophie Davies

Salt Lake City