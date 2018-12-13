1 of 2
SALT LAKE CITY — Michael Buble shared a performance of “Where or When” on “The Voice” Tuesday night.
What happened: During the show’s live Tuesday night semifinal event, Buble covered “Where or When,” which was originally performed by Frank Sinatra.
Bigger picture: Buble features his cover of the song on his album “Love,” which is his first since his son received a cancer diagnosis, Billboard reports.
His son's cancer diagnosis changed his music, according to The Los Angeles Times. He said he suffered from a creative block, canceled a world tour, and thought he was finished with music.
- Until he decided to write music that could help him move past the struggles of his son’s illness.
- “I told myself, if I do another record, it has to be a total love fest,” he said, according to The Los Angeles Times.
- The album debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's album chart.
- Buble said he wanted to make an album based on compassion.
- “It’s really easy right now to look outside your bubble and think that the world has become this cynical, terrible place,” he said. “But we saw a lot of good. And I think both of us felt a responsibility to pay it forward.”