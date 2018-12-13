MIDVALE — A teacher at Hillcrest High School is under investigation for alleged inappropriate conduct with students, Unified police confirmed Thursday.

The allegations involve sexual misconduct against "multiple students," all girls, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray. As of Thursday, the teacher had not been arrested and no criminal charges had been filed against him.

Unified police detectives were in the process of interviewing the alleged victims on Thursday, Gray said.

Canyons School District spokesman Jeff Haney said the district was notified by a parent of the allegations on Dec. 6. The teacher was immediately placed on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation into "unprofessional conduct" that violates district policy, he said.

Haney did not provide any information about the teacher, including how many years he has been with the district or what subjects he teaches.