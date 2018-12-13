THE BASICS

No. 4 BYU (31-1) vs. No. 1 Stanford (32-1)

When: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Where: Target Center, Minneapolis

Target Center, Minneapolis TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Series: BYU leads 1-0. The Cougars defeated the Cardinal 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 20-25, 15-11

THE STAKES

The Cougars are trying to advance to the championship game for just the second time in program history. For Stanford ... The Cardinal is trying to win its second national women's volleyball title in three years.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Ben Margot In this Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, photo, Stanford volleyball player Kathryn Plummer returns a serve during a workout in Stanford, Calif. Stanford is riding a 26-game winning streak and just completed a 20-0 run through Pac-12 play to become the conference's first undefeated team since Southern California in 2003. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Stanford's Kathryn Plummer was the 2017 player of the year as a sophomore is averaging nearly five kills a set while hitting .288.

QUOTABLE

"Everyone growing up dreams of a moment like that. We're not there yet. We first have to get past Stanford, and then we'll see what we can do to get past what we hope will be a next opponent."

— Lacy Haddock

NEXT UP

The winner will advance to the championship match on Saturday at 7 p.m. on Saturday vs. Illinois or Nebraska.