THE BASICS
No. 4 BYU (31-1) vs. No. 1 Stanford (32-1)
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: Target Center, Minneapolis
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Series: BYU leads 1-0. The Cougars defeated the Cardinal 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 20-25, 15-11
THE STAKES
- For BYU ... The Cougars are trying to advance to the championship game for just the second time in program history.
- For Stanford ... The Cardinal is trying to win its second national women's volleyball title in three years.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Stanford's Kathryn Plummer was the 2017 player of the year as a sophomore is averaging nearly five kills a set while hitting .288.
QUOTABLE
"Everyone growing up dreams of a moment like that. We're not there yet. We first have to get past Stanford, and then we'll see what we can do to get past what we hope will be a next opponent."
NEXT UP
The winner will advance to the championship match on Saturday at 7 p.m. on Saturday vs. Illinois or Nebraska.