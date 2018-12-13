SALT LAKE CITY — Turns out the “best snow on Earth” is also some of the most sought-after snow in the country.

What’s going on: According to a report by TurnKey Vacation Rentals, Utah is home to some of the most searched-for ski resorts of 2018.

The report used data from Google Search to find the top five most searched-for ski resorts in the country from August 2017 to March 2018.

Three of the top five ski resorts were located in Utah, the other two were found in neighboring Colorado.

The data was collected on a state-by-state basis.

The most searched-for ski resorts of 2018:

Vail Ski Resort, Colorado

Breckenridge Ski Resort, Colorado

Park City Mountain Resort, Utah

Snowbird, Utah

Deer Valley, Utah

Here's a quick rundown of the Utah locations:

Park City Mountain Resort

According to TurnKey’s report, Park City Mountain was included in the top three of 15 states.

As I reported last month, Park City Mountain also recently made CNN’s list of the “top eight places to go extreme skiing in the U.S. and Canada.”

Snowbird

Snowbird made the top three for 13 states.

As I also reported last month, USA Today recently praised Snowbird for getting an average of “500 inches of largely dry powder” each year.

Deer Valley